Rain-Related Deaths Rise To 8 In Karnataka's Twin Coastal Districts

Five deaths were reported from Dakshin Kannada and three in Udupi, officials said.

With the death of a woman in a landslip early Friday, the death count in rain-related incident in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi this week has risen to eight.

A 47-year-old woman was killed when the part of a hill caved in on her house at Nandavara village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Her 20-year-old daughter was rescued from the debris.

In another incident in Udupi district, a biker lost his life after a huge tree fell over the vehicle when he was passing through Belman town on the Karkala-Padubidri state highway on Thursday night.

The victim, Praveen Acharya (30), was from Pilar. The mishap occurred at around 9.30 pm when it was raining heavily. Though the victim was rushed to the hospital, he died on the way, police said.

With this, the number of rain-related deaths in the twin districts has risen to eight during the week, with five deaths reported from Dakshin Kannada and three in Udupi, Revenue department officials said.

In another incident, a portion of the underpass which was under construction on National Highway 66 at Kallianpura-Santhekatte junction near Udupi, caved in due to incessant rains on Wednesday night, sources said.

Though vehicles are being allowed through the carriage way for now, steps will be taken to divert them through an alternate route if necessary, police said.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has banned trekking in Gadai Kallu in Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada district from Friday as the path leading to the hill has turned slippery.

