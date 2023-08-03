Made Plans To Implement All Poll Promises In Karnataka, Says DK Shivakumar

"Siddaramaiah has given a budget and every financial aspect has been kept ready," he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the state government has "made plans" to implement all election promises the Congress had made. He was reacting to the BJP's allegation that there is no budget provision to implement the election promises.

"Who said that? Karnataka is a very strong state. We have made plans, we are going to implement them. It is the land of Basavanna, we are going to implement whatever we said," Shivakumar said in Delhi.

"Siddaramaiah( Karnataka Chief Minister) has given a budget and every financial aspect has been kept ready. We are going to implement them," he added.

Earlier in July, DK Shivakumar had said that the government did not have funds for development this year as it had budgeted Rs 40,000 crore for implementing the five election guarantees. This comment came under fire from Opposition parties and citizen groups.

Shivakumar made this comment in response to questions over discontent among some Congress MLAs who have sought funds for development in their constituencies.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Congress neither has funds for promises it made nor has money for development.

“Power-hungry Congress neither has funds for promises it made nor has money for the development. Admission by Dy CM shows how visionless and irresponsible the government is,” Joshi had said.

“There is no sign of the 5 guarantees being implemented… and now no development too. MLAs will have no face,” BJP national IT wing head Amit Malaviya said

