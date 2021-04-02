Loyal To BJP, Says Karnataka Minister Who Spoke Against BS Yediyurappa

KS Eshwarappa said BS Yediyurappa had been misled by "a set of people".

Facing allegations of revolting against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the BJP, state minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday said that he was never a rebel but loyal to the party.

A former state BJP president, Mr Eshwarappa had come under attack for complaining to Governor Vajubhai Vala about Mr Yediyurappa's alleged interference in the affairs of his department.

"I am not rebel but loyal. I have always been loyal from the beginning and will never rebel against my party," Mr Eshwarappa told reporters at a news conference in Mysuru, insisting that his outrage was only to "seek justice".

Clarifying his position, Mr Eshwarappa said Rs 1,299 crore under his department was sanctioned, including Rs 65 crore to the Bengaluru Urban District Panchayat, without his knowledge.

"Without my knowledge Rs 65 crore was sanctioned for the Bengaluru Urban district Panchayat. Further, Rs 774 crore was released in the first instalment and Rs 460 crore in the second instalment. So altogether Rs 1,299 crore was released, which violates the Business Transaction Rules," the minister alleged.

Stating that he wrote to party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister against the violation, Mr Eshwarappa stopped the release of grants.

However, the Chief Minister wrote to the Principal Secretary directing him to release the funds "and later inform the minister", Mr Eshwarappa alleged.

The minister said there was nothing personal with Mr Yediyurappa and added that he had to flag the issue to prevent setting up a precedent for other chief ministers to bypass the ministers concerned and release grants.

To a question, Mr Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister seems to have been misled by a set of people who had in the past misguided him to rebel against the BJP and form the Karnataka Janata Party.

Mr Eshwarappa on Thursday came under fire from the BJP and some ministers who said his act of complaining to the governor against the chief minister was "not right".

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has said Mr Eshwarappa should not have written such a letter, being a senior leader and a minister.