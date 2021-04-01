Not Right: BJP On Minister's Complaint To Governor Against BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa is said to be upset with KS Eshwarappa's move (File)

The BJP and a group of ministers on Thursday said senior party leader KS Eshwarappa's act of complaining to the Karnataka Governor against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department, was "not right".

The ministers along with some party legislators, strongly backed the chief minister, who is yet to break his silence on the issue.

BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh said KS Eshwarappa should not have written such a letter, being a senior leader and a minister.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said, "If any minister has issues at any point of time, he should talk to the Chief Minister, and this is not the way, by writing a letter to the Governor."

"If he had any issues he should have spoken to the chief minister, we will discuss and see (what is to be done)...," he said as he evaded further questions regarding a similar letter written to him by Mr Eshwarappa.

The Chief Minister is said to be upset with Mr Eshwarappa's move to complain to the Governor and make the letter public.

KS Eshwarappa, also a former state BJP president, on Wednesday had complained to the Governor against BS Yediyurappa alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

He had submitted a five-page letter on "serious lapses and authoritarian ways of running the administration" by the chief minister.

A day after the complaint, some senior ministers in the government and MLAs seen as BS Yediyurappa loyalists met the chief minister at his official residence and held discussions.

Pointing out that they had all become ministers under BS Yediyurappa's leadership, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, the matter should have been discussed within and along with the chief minister.

"This development (of complaining to the Governor) is not good... such things when the government was functioning effectively will cause embarrassment," he said after meeting the chief minister.

Noting that despite request from MLAs, the government was not in a position to help by granting more funds as financial situation has taken a hit due to COVID-19, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said as the situation slightly improved the Chief Minister on the request of legislators based on the requirement has released funds.

Mr Eshwarappa should have discussed with BS Yediyurappa and resolved issues if any, he said.

Administrative matters should be resolved within the government and it was not right to take it to the Governor.

"Ours is a disciplined party and the discipline should not be violated... KS Eshwarappa should discuss with the chief minister."

Health Minister K Sudhakar said BS Yediyurappa was their top leader chosen by the high command and MLAs, and this development has caused embarrassment to the government and the party.

Averring that the chief minister has powers and there was nothing wrong in what he did, K Sudhakar said Mr Eshwarappa who also a senior leader could have resolved if he had any issues in 5 minutes by discussing with the chief minister.

Agriculture Minister BC Patil said KS Eshwarappa is a senior leader and he should be guiding us.

He should have resolved the issue within the cabinet by discussing with the chief minister, instead of going to the Governor and making it public.

Mr Eshwarappa in his letter to the Governor has listed out instances like the Chief Minister sanctioning huge funds on the request of MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department ignoring him, also works worth Rs 460 crore was sanctioned by bypassing him.

He has also alleged Rs 65 crore was directly sanctioned on the basis of a letter by the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat president, who according to him is a "close relative" of Yediyurappa''s family, while pointing out that annual allocation for the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat is just Rs 1.17 crore.

Once considered close to each other, the "distance" between Mr Eshwarappa and BS Yediyurappa have grown over the years.

Accusing Mr Eshwarappa of embarrassing the government and the party, as done during the assembly polls by organising "Rayanna Brigade", chief minister's political secretary and MLA MP Renukacharya asked, "When people of your stature do such things, against whom should we take disciplinary action?"

A meeting of legislators will be called and they shall meet Arun Singh, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, National President JP Nadda, also Prime Minister Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said adding they have records about how much funds was sanctioned to whom.

MLAs AS Patil Nadahalli and Madal Virupakshappa said chief minister came to their help by sanctioning funds after they brought issues to his notice recently.

Backing BS Yediyurappa, the MLAs said they stood by him.

"He will remain as the chief minister and will lead us during next election also," they added.