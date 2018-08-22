This Video Of Sudha Murthy Has Gone Viral. And For All The Right Reasons

The video shows Sudha Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.

Karnataka | | Updated: August 22, 2018 23:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Video Of Sudha Murthy Has Gone Viral. And For All The Right Reasons

Philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for Kodagu has gone viral

Bengaluru: 

Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on social media.

She is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys.

The video shows Ms Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.

BJP leader and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her 'Amma' (mother) for her unassuming work.

Incessant rains had triggered floods and landslides in Kodagu, which claimed 12 lives since August 12.

Restoration work has begun after the water levels receded at many areas.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sudha MurthyNR Narayana MurthyKodagu Floods

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenBenefits Of Honey

................................ Advertisement ................................