Kunal Kamra Roasts Sudha Murty With Narayana Murthy's "70-Hour" Suggestion

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is facing a huge controversy over his parody targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his latest "Naya Bharat" show, he has lampooned several high-profile figures including author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. In his 45-minute act, Kunal Kamra took swipes at Sudha Murty's "simple" lifestyle and Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remarks.

Kunal Kamra talked about the types of wealthy people in the country, including those who "become rich but pretend to belong to a middle class". Sudha Murty, he said, was one of those, with her "claims to be simple".

"Among the rich people who pretend to be middle class, there is a great lady named Sudha Murty. She is the epitome of simplicity. That is her claim that she is simple. She has written 50 books on her simplicity. At any airport, you will find a book section dedicated to Ms Murty and every book's theme is that she is simple," he said.

To embellish his point, the comedian narrated a fictional story mimicking Sudha Murty. "Once, I (Sudha Murty) went to a mango seller, and he gave me eight mangoes for Rs 100. Then, one lady came in corporate attire and the mango seller gave her eight mangoes for Rs 150. I went to the mango seller and asked, 'why did you give me cheaper mango?' He told me that the lady has a modern corporate job in this international company called Infosys," he imitated.

"Now you understand why Narayana Murthy wants to work 70 hours a week? Sudha Murty would fry his brain with 'main simple hu' (I am simple). Narayan Murthy says, 'main ghar ke bahar hu' (I am out of the house)."

His remarks referenced Mr Murthy's widely-debated suggestion that employees should work 70 hours a week, which has sparked sharp reactions, discussions and memes on work-life balance.

Dwelling on Sudha Murty, Kunal Kamra continued, "For two years, she was the mother-in-law of the entire UK. How is this simplicity? She is going to Rajya Sabha, simply."

Kunal Kamra's show at The Habitat in Mumbai's Khar has triggered a massive political backlash because of his digs at Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. On Sunday, Sena supporters vandalised the venue and issued threats to the 36-year-old comedian.

Kunal Kamra faces multiple charges, including defamation and statements conducing to public mischief. Mumbai Police has also registered a case against some Sena supporters for the vandalism.

The comedian has now approached a court for protection against arrest.