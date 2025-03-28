"When Life Gives You Lemons...": Kunal Kamra Roasts Anand Mahindra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, at the centre of a massive controversy over his parody of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is viral again on social media; this time for his bit on industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mr Kamra targeted Mr Mahindra's social media presence. In a viral clip, Mr Kamra ridiculed Mr Mahindra's frequent tweets, saying, "Anand Mahindra tweets about everything - thermodynamics, marine biology, radioactivity - except how to improve his own cars."

He further joked about Mr Mahindra attending AI conferences, suggesting that sarcastic invitations were mistaken for genuine enthusiasm.

Mr Kamra also took issue with Mr Mahindra's optimism during a crisis. Recalling an incident where Mr Mahindra shared a video of children playing on a double-decker bus during Mumbai floods with the caption, "When life gives you lemons," Mr Kamra ridiculed the post.

The comic's recent performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar targeted Mr Shinde, sparking outrage. The fallout led to a breach of privilege notice against Mr Kamra, filed by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who accused the comedian of using "personal and insulting references" against Mr Shinde.

A parody song, performed on January 3, resurfaced months later, leading to the vandalism of the comedy club and the hotel where the event was held. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) supporters vandalised the venue on Sunday night in retaliation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded an apology from Mr Kamra, while opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray defended him. Mr Kamra, unfazed, posted a picture with the Indian Constitution on Sunday night, captioned "The only way forward..."