Karnataka's New Chief Minister In Delhi, Will Meet PM Modi, Union Ministers

Karnataka's new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to meet PM Modi at 4 pm today

Karnataka's new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. This is his first visit to the national capital after taking over as Chief Minister of the state.

Ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister schedule at 4 pm, Mr Bommai is meeting several union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also BJP national president JP Nadda.

The issue of cabinet expansion in Karnataka is likely to figure in the meetings.

Speaking to reporters before meeting Singh, the Karnataka Chief Minister said he was here to meet the PM, the party chief and other Union ministers to thank them and seek their blessings.

In a tweet after the meeting, the Defence Minister said, "Met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri@BSBommai today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure ahead".

Asked if he would discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with central leaders, the Karnataka chief minister said, the BJP is a national party. It is normal to have expectations.

Mr Bommai said he would seek direction on the issue of cabinet expansion in the state during a meeting with the BJP president.

"Our party has strength to meet the expectations. In a meeting with Naddaji, will see what direction we will get from him on cabinet expansion," he said.

On Thursday, Mr Bommai had told reporters in Karnataka that he will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion in the state with the central leadership.

"When I go to Delhi to meet the party leadership, I will also try to meet our Members of Parliament and central Ministers from Karnataka on the pending projects and issues concerning the state," he had said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here and discussed the Mekedatu irrigation project over River Cauvery.

Mr Bommai is also hosting a lunch for MPs from Karnataka on Friday.

On Congress allegation of corruption in the two-year-old BJP government in Karnataka, the chief minister said, "On the face of it, it is a false story."

Mr Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following BS Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday.



