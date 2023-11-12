Karnataka Woman, Her 3 Children Stabbed To Death, Probe On: Cops

Sources said the victim's husband is working in the Gulf (Representational)

Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Tripti Nagar locality of Nejar in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday, the police said.

Officials said that it did not seem to be a case of "murder for gain", and that the exact motive behind the murder was not clear.

"At the outset, it does not seem to be a case of murder for gain, as there is no missing property from the house," Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K said while speaking to reporters after visiting the crime spot.

The victims included a woman, her son, and her two daughters.

The incident came to light at around 8.30 am on Sunday.

On receiving information, a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The victims have been identified as Haseena (48), and her children Afnan (23), Aynaz (21), and Aseem (14), said police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the police were further looking into the case, they said.

Officials added that based on the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that Haseena's husband worked abroad and she used to live at her residence with her three children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)