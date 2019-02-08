Karnataka Released Rs 5,450 Crore For Farm Loan Waiver: Chief Minister

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the ruling coalition's second budget in Karnataka assembly.

The JDS-Congress government in Karnataka has released Rs 5,450 crore so far towards farmers loan waiver scheme, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said today.

Presenting the ruling coalition's second budget in the assembly, Mr Kumaraswamy, who holds the finance portfolio, said the loan waiver had benefitted about 12 lakh farmers.

He also announced that the "Ayushman Bharat" scheme of the Centre would be combined with "Aroygya Karnataka" and it would be renamed as "Ayushman Bharat Karnataka."

"Besides 61.5 lakh existing beneficiaries, it would be extended to another 52 lakh people," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

BJP members led by BS Yeddyurappa, who have been disrupting the proceedings since the budget session began on Wednesday alleging that the government lacked majority, staged a walkout during the session.

Congress members held placards, criticising the BJP's alleged attempt to topple the coalition government.

The BJP members also protested against Mr Kumaraswamy's charge that BS Yeddyurappa had spoken about bribing the assembly speaker in an audio clip that was released by the chief minister before the session to back his claim about the BJP's toppling game.