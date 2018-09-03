Watch: BJP Man Celebrates Karnataka Local Body Poll Win With Shirt Off

BJP's Veerappa Siragannavar takes off his shirt to celebrate his victory in Karnataka

A BJP candidate celebrated his victory in the Karnataka urban local body polls by removing his shirt.



Veerappa Siragannavar, who won at a ward in Bagalkote municipal council, is seen taking off his shirt, ex-cricket captain Sourav Ganguly style, and walking on the streets waving the garment.



Over 8,000 candidates contested the local body polls and some 800 fought for the three city corporations.



The elections were held on August 29 at over 100 city and town municipalities and town panchayats across Karnataka.



In the 2013 local body polls held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular had won 905 seats each, and independents had won the remaining 1,206 seats.

#WATCH: Veerappa Siragannavar, BJP candidate from ward No. 19 of Bagalkote municipal council, celebrates his victory in the urban local body polls by removing his shirt. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/hUl7PnCG6W - ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018