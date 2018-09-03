Karnataka Urban Local Body Poll Result Live: Congress Gains As Counting Continues

Polling took place across the 2,633 wards of Karnataka, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.

Karnataka | Posted by | Updated: September 03, 2018 12:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karnataka Urban Local Body Poll Result Live: Congress Gains As Counting Continues

In all, 8,340 candidates are in fray in urban local bodies (Representational)

Bengaluru: 

The counting of votes for 102 urban local bodies across Karnataka began at 8 a.m. on Monday. The results of the civic polls, which took place on August 31, are expected later in the day or early Tuesday, a poll official said. Polling took place across the 2,633 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations. A record average of 67.5 per cent voter turnout was registered across the state for the civic polls.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in all the wards. A total of 36 lakh voters were registered in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Karnataka urban local body election results:


Sep 03, 2018
12:00 (IST)
BJP leads in Mysuru Municipal Corporation with 17 seats. Congress has won 10 seats and JDS 11. Others have won 4. Counting is underway for 65 seats.
Sep 03, 2018
11:55 (IST)
ANI | Results declared on 2267 out of total 2664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31. Congress wins 846, BJP wins 788, JD(S) wins 307, and independent candidates win 277 seats.
Sep 03, 2018
11:47 (IST)
Read: Karnataka Urban Body Polls, Prestige Battle For JDS, Congress And BJP
Counting in the 102 urban local bodies is on in Karnataka today, after voting last week. Voting in 3 places in Kodagu district was postponed due to the recent rain and flooding there.
Sep 03, 2018
11:46 (IST)
The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 urban local bodies. However, polling in three areas was postponed due to the onset of heavy rains and subsequent flash floods in Kodagu district.
Sep 03, 2018
11:44 (IST)
Results declared on 1412 out of total 2664 seats in urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31. Congress wins 560, BJP wins 499, JD(S) wins 178, and independent candidates win 150 seats, reports news agency ANI.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Karnataka Urban Local Body Electionkarnataka news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kanhaiya KumarTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesReuters ReportersMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................