Congress, BJP In Close Fight For Karnataka Urban Body Polls

Counting on in Karnataka for the local body polls

Counting in the 102 urban local bodies is on in Karnataka today, after voting last week. Voting in 3 places in Kodagu district was postponed due to the recent rain and flooding there.

Counting is nearly half way through and it is a close fight between the Congress and the BJP.

Coalition partners in the state government, the Janata Dal Secular and the Congress did not have a pre-poll alliance but will consider coming together in a post poll tie-up.

The BJP is also contesting all seats and each of the three parties is hoping that the results will give them a boost ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The results are expected late on Monday night. Many districts, including Bengaluru, will vote later in the year.

Elections to over 100 city and town municipalities and town panchayats across Karnataka were held on August 29. Elections in Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts were not be held as a case regarding reservation of wards is pending before the Karnataka High Court.