Karnataka Election Updates: Siddaramaiah To File Nominations For Second Seat In Badami Today

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be filing his nomination from a second seat - that of Badami in North Karnataka - for the assembly elections to be held in May. According to his official schedule it indicates he will file the papers today. As expected, the chief minister is already contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, his home district instead of Varuna. Instead Varuna has gone to Mr Siddaramaiah's younger son Yatheendra, a doctor who would make his debut in this election. Varuna seat may prove to be an exciting battle if BJP field's Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra , to contest against Dr Yatheendra, son of Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency.
The battle for Karnataka has been high-pitched, with both the Congress and the BJP putting out aggressive campaigns in the state. BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been leading their party's election campaign in the southern state. Karnataka will hold elections for its 224-seat assembly on May 12 and the result will be announced three days later.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the nomination filing:
BS Yeddyurappa Ahead Of Karnataka Polls: "Ready To Face Siddaramaiah In Badami"
With Karnataka Assembly elections just a few weeks away, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said he was ready to contest against Siddaramaiah from Badami, the Chief Minister's second constituency, if the party's national president Amit Shah asked him to do so."
