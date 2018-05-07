Siddaramaiah Sends Defamation Notice To PM Modi Over Election Taunts Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BS Yeddyurappa of making "baseless, false and untrue remarks" about him

Bengaluru: Highlights Siddaramaiah also sent defamation notices to Amit Shah and Yeddyurappa He accused the BJP leaders of making baseless and false remarks about him Reports suggest that he has sued the leaders for Rs. 100 crore



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sent notice for defamation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and party leader BS Yeddyurappa for accusing him of corruption and has demanded a public apology.Mr Siddaramaiah has accused the top BJP leaders of making "baseless, false and untrue remarks" about him in the campaign for the state election this Saturday.Reports suggest that he has sued the leaders for Rs 100 crore."... you are called upon to cease and desist from making such statements forthwith and give an unconditional public apology immediately through electronic, print and social media etc. in which the statements and advertisements have appeared," says the notice.PM Modi's jibes like "Sidda-rupaiya government", "10 per cent sarkar" and " ease of doing murders " have been detailed in the legal notice. The results of voting in Karnataka will be declared on May 15.Verbal attacks and name-calling has peppered the intense campaign for Karnataka, which is the last major state ruled by the Congress.