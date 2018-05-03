Under 10 Days For Karnataka Polls, PM & Co On Campaign Mode: LIVE Updates

Karnataka Elections 2018: Narendra Modi shared stage with BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday.

07:43 (IST) Here is what Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka campaign diary looks like today:

12:30 pm: Corner Meeting at Meeting Ground, Aurad

15:00 pm: Corner Meeting at Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology Ground, Bhalki

16:45 pm: Corner Meeting at Meeting Ground, Humnabad

19:15 pm: Corner Meeting at K.R.E. Pharmacy College Ground, Bidar



With less than 10 days to go for the high-stakes elections in Karnataka, the BJP and the Congress have upped their campaign blitzkrieg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of star campaigners are holding rallies and campaigns across the state which will go to polls on May 12. PM Modi, who officially launched his Karnataka campaign on Tuesday, is holding 21 holding before elections. He shared stage with BJP's prospective Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday. Today, PM Modi will address rallies in Kalaburag or Gulbarga, Ballari and Bengaluru. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too will campaign in Karnataka for the next three days and hold 11 public meetings. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold corner meetings with people in Aurad, Bhalki, Humnabad and Bidar.