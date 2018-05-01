"Congress Believes In Ease of Doing Murder": PM Modi In Karnataka Karnataka occupies the ninth spot in the list on 'Ease of Doing Business' released by the centre.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi said BJP workers are being murdered in Karnataka for their ideology Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who coined the phrase "ease of doing murder" during an earlier visit to Karnataka, repeated the accusation again today. BJP workers, he said, are being murdered in the state for their ideology. Speaking in Udupi, where the second of his three rallies of the day was being held, PM Modi took on the Congress.



"Over two dozen BJP workers have been killed in Karnataka. Their crime was they fought for the people of Karnataka. I want to ask the Congress -- is it acceptable to kill those who have a different ideology?" he told his audience.



He later reinforced the message with a tweet: "On one hand, we are talking about enhancing 'Ease of Doing Business' in the country, but Congress believes in 'Ease of Doing Murder'. This is the culture they have developed".



Karnataka occupies the ninth spot in the list on 'Ease of Doing Business' released by the centre.



The BJP has alleged that in the months before the elections, around 20 workers have been killed and held the Congress government of Siddaramaiah accountable. The allegations have been repeated by various leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, senior leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi as the countdown to the elections progressed.



In February, the Prime Minister, during one of his early rallies in the state, had raised the issue. Speaking in state capital Bengaluru, PM Modi had said, "The country is talking about ease of doing business, but in Karnataka it is the 'ease of doing murder'... BJP workers are being killed".



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back the next day with data on crime in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Citing figures from the National Crimes Record Bureau, Mr Siddaramaiah said, "It would be good if Modi looked at the top crime stats in the country," the Chief Minister said, adding that figures from Karnataka during the Congress rule were better.



As the last phase of campaigning in the state started, PM Modi has embarked on a whirlwind tour of the state, packing in 15 rallies into five days. Crisscrossing the state, he addressed three rallies today - beginning with one in Chamrajnagar in south Karnataka, then went to the coastal district of Udupi and ended the day with one in Belgavi district in the north.



