"My Mother More Indian Than Many," Says Rahul Gandhi On PM's Dig

Rahul Gandhi, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on his mother Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin, said today that she was "more Indian than many, many Indians I have seen". The Congress president was addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka election on Saturday.NDTV asked him a question on the perceived "personal attacks" by PM Modi in his election rallies, including a barb asking him to "speak in his mother's mother-tongue"."My mother is Italian. She also lived a larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many, many Indians. She has sacrificed for this country, she has suffered for this country," said Rahul Gandhi.

"It shows the quality of the PM when he makes these comments. If he likes it, then let him."



Speaking on digs like "naamdaar (entitled)" used by the Prime Minister to target him during the campaign in Congress-ruled Karnataka, the 47-year-old referenced a story of the Buddha, who refused to react to an angry man's tirade and told his disciple: "He got me the gift of anger, I didn't want it."

