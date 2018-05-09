"What Arrogance": PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi On Prime Minister Remark

Mr Gandhi's yesterday's comment had the BJP buzzing. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra had reacted with a recap of the party's allegations against Mr Gandhi and questioned how he could consider himself fit for the post.
Today, PM Modi, who has time and again accused Mr Gandhi of being "naamdaar" - one who makes his way by virtue of his name, said: "Yesterday he (Rahul Gandhi) said he wants to be Prime Minister. He declared himself to be Prime Minister in 2019... does this not show that his level of arrogance has touched the skies?"
PM Modi, who was addressing the first of his day's four election rallies in Karnataka, added: "Can the people accept such an immature 'naamdar' that declares himself as the Prime Minister of 2019?"
Yesterday, at an interaction with eminent citizens of Bengaluru as part of the Congress campaign in Karnataka, Mr Gandhi was asked if he was ready to be the Prime Minister. "Why not," he had responded. But there was a caveat - "if the Congress party is the biggest party".
Mr Gandhi had first voiced the sentiment on foreign soil - during an interaction at the premier campus of UC Berkeley in the US. Since then, party insiders said, he has spoken of it, but only in off-record conversation with journalists.