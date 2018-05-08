"Why Not": Rahul Gandhi Says Ready To Become PM In 2019 Last year, speaking to students at UC Berkeley, Rahul Gandhi said he was "absolutely ready" to be the party's prime ministerial candidate for 2019.

Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi today declared that he is ready to become Prime Minister of India if his Congress party returned to power in the 2019 national election with full majority.



At a gathering of prominent citizens in Bengaluru in the last few days of campaigning for the May 12 elections in Karnataka, he was asked whether he could become Prime Minister if the Congress emerged as the single largest party. "Yes, why not," he responded with a smile.



This is not the first such declaration from Rahul Gandhi, seen for years as a reluctant politician even though he contested three parliamentary elections and was his mother Sonia Gandhi's deputy in the party for five years.



In September last year, speaking to students at UC Berkeley, the 47-year-old had said he was "absolutely ready" to be the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 general elections.



Today's comment, placed strategically in the final days of campaigning in Karnataka, is seen as a big message that both the party and its chief are clear about the prime ministerial choice.



