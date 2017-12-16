Rahul Gandhi To Take Charge As Congress President Today

Mr Gandhi's promotion, however, comes at a tumultuous time. The Gujarat election, where the final phase of voting was held this week, was the first time that Rahul Gandhi led the party's campaign from the front. Though his party billed it as a sign of an overhauled public image, nearly all exit polls have predicted the Congress losing to the BJP by a large margin. The Congress is also widely expected to lose Himachal Pradesh. Results for both the state elections will be declared on Monday.
Mr Gandhi's elevation caps years of speculation about his new role. It also comes nearly two months after Sonia Gandhi told NDTV that a promotion for her son was due soon. But Rahul Gandhi, who spent much of the last several weeks in Gujarat, reportedly decided to put off his promotion because he did not want the party leaders to get distracted from the immediate challenge in the crucial state.
Sonia Gandhi took over as Congress chief in 1998, seven years after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated
But formalities apart, he is, however, already believed to have taken charge. It was Rahul Gandhi who had rebuked veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar when he scored a goal against his own team with his "neech aadmi" comment against Prime Minister Narendra and later decided to suspend the Gandhi family loyalist.
Rahul Gandhi was elevated as the party's vice president in January 2013 and has since then, operated as the party's number 2. Mrs Gandhi, 70, the party's longest-serving chief, has been keeping unwell in recent years and had scaled back her public engagements, pushing to the fore Rahul Gandhi.
Mrs Gandhi will continue to head the Congress Parliamentary Party. This will ensure that she may be asked to lead some of the party's external dealings with allies and other opposition parties, including on floor strategy in parliament.
Sources have told NDTV that the generational shift would trickle down to other posts as Mr Gandhi gets down to forming his team over the next few months but he was likely to draw on the experience of the party's "old guard" in advisory roles.