LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Takes Charge As Congress President As Sonia Gandhi Retires

Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress President from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who retired from the post

Here are the LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi officially taking charge as Congress President:





Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi will officially take charge as Congress chief today. He will take over the reigns from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who became Congress president in 1998 and steered the 132-year-old political party for 19 years. Mr Gandhi, who has often been seen as a reluctant politician, was named the chief-to-be on Monday after no one else from his party challenged him in the internal election. Rahul Gandhi's elevation caps years of speculation about his new role. It also comes nearly two months after Sonia Gandhi told NDTV that a promotion for her son was due soon. Till his promotion, Rahul Gandhi held the post of Congress vice-president, which he held since January 2013. At 11 am today, Rahul Gandhi will receive a formal certificate of being elected the Congress president unopposed from the party's central election authority at a function at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi.