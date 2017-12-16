'Can't Speak': Fireworks Force Sonia Gandhi To Pause Farewell Speech

Highlights Sonia Gandhi's farewell speech interrupted by celebratory firecrackers "I have to shout because of this," appealed Mrs Gandhi She resumed speaking after a few minutes, though crackers continued

After Rahul Gandhi officially took charge as Congress president today, his mother Sonia Gandhi, who led the party for 19 years, made an emotional farewell speech."Today I am addressing you for the last time as Congress president. A new era, new leadership before you," Sonia Gandhi, 71, began.But she stopped as loud crackers burst by Congress workers almost drowned out her voice.Annoyed, Sonia Gandhi paused for several moments and refused to speak until the crackers stopped. An announcement failed to deter the workers. Even Rahul Gandhi came to his mother and appeared to reassure her."I have to shout because of this," appealed Mrs Gandhi, who has been seen to retreat from public life as she has been unwell over the past few years. She finally resumed speaking after a few minutes, though the crackers continued.