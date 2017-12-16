"Politics Today Being Used To Crush People": 5 Quotes Of New Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi officially took over as new Congress president today New Delhi: Politics belongs to the people, but today politics is not being used for people. It is not being used to uplift people, but to crush them. Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth. When I joined politics, I learnt that moment you stand up for the poor and challenge those who hold the seat of power, they will come after you. These regressive forces win not because they deserve to, but because they are powerful. We are now being compelled to imagine that businesses can be built without harmony that only one man himself is the voice of reason. Expertise, experience and knowledge can be cast aside for personal glory. You have an example in front of you, once fire breaks out it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP, that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country.




