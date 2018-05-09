Karnataka Election Campaign Live Updates: Narendra Modi , Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies Today

New Delhi: With campaigning for the Karnataka assembly election 2018 scheduled to end by tomorrow, political parties in the state have increased the level of campaigning with their star campaigners scheduled to address public meeting across the state. BJP's star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his campaign at 10:30 am at Bangarapet, with subsequent rallies at Chikmagalur, Belagavi and Bidar. BJP chief will hold a 70-km road show from Tumkur to Bengaluru. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaigning today with a visit to Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi.
On Tuesday, nearly 10,000 voter ID cards were found in a Bengaluru apartment, which set off political sparring at midnight and demands by the BJP that voting in the constituency be cancelled before the Karnataka election on Saturday.
Here are the highlights from the Karnataka assembly election 2018 campaign:
The Congress is crowdsourcing funds for its candidate Yogesh Babu, who is contesting against B Sriramulu, a key aide of the mining-millionaire Reddy brothers.
For the Congress, this model helps pack a stinging jab at the BJP that has been partnered with the Reddy brothers accused of largescale illegal mining across the iron-ore-rich district of Ballari.
Yogesh Babu, described as a 33-year-old PhD scholar who is "willing to challenge the 'mafia'".
The BJP has given party tickets to two of the three brothers G Somashekhara Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy and made an unsuccessful attempt to distance itself from the third brother, Janardhan Reddy. Besides the two brothers, the Congress insists there were other candidates fielded by the BJP who were close associates of the Reddy brothers.
B Sriramulu is one of them. The BJP's Lok Sabha member has not only been fielded against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami but also from his stronghold, Molakalmuru.
Congress President @RahulGandhi will begin the third day of the 9th phase of his #JanaAashirwadaYatre by seeking blessings of Lord Ganapathi at the Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Basavanagudi. Stay tuned for more updates. #INC4Karnatakapic.twitter.com/b1x45BMkJN- Congress (@INCIndia) May 9, 2018
Schedule of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's public programs on 9 May 2018 in Karnataka. Watch at https://t.co/6OZR86UwRRpic.twitter.com/c41iUMfQCu- BJP (@BJP4India) May 8, 2018
The Karnataka assembly elections is the first polls the Congress is fighting directly under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who took over the party reins from Ms Gandhi in December last year.
Karnataka Election: The Swing Factor In Karnataka Assembly Elections - Prannoy Roy's Analysis
Karnataka, where the BJP is fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from the Congress, votes in four days for a new government. Opinion polls have predicted a hung verdict in the state."
Karnataka, where the BJP is fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from the Congress, votes in four days for a new government. Opinion polls have predicted a hung verdict in the state."
PM Shri @narendramodi will address four rallies on 9th May 2018 in Karnataka. Watch at https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4. You may dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. pic.twitter.com/Xv33NuZGKm- BJP (@BJP4India) May 8, 2018
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah committed a gaffe, claiming that every vote cast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls is like casting it for him.
The chief minister committed the faux pas twice while campaigning for the party candidate in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
"If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government," Siddaramaiah said.
Mr Siddaramaiah was referring to Congress MLA Narendra Swamy while campaigning at Malavalli in Mandya district.
Karnataka Election 2018: Election Commission Orders Probe 9,746 Fake Voter Cards Found In Bengaluru
Four days ahead of Karnataka assembly election, the BJP claimed to have found thousands of fake voter ID cards in a Bengaluru apartment that the party says, was linked to a Congress lawmaker, and demanded that elections to the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency be cancelled."
Four days ahead of Karnataka assembly election, the BJP claimed to have found thousands of fake voter ID cards in a Bengaluru apartment that the party says, was linked to a Congress lawmaker, and demanded that elections to the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency be cancelled."
No more content
Comments