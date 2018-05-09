Karnataka Election Campaign Live Updates: Narendra Modi , Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies Today

The Congress is crowdsourcing funds for its candidate Yogesh Babu, who is contesting against B Sriramulu, a key aide of the mining-millionaire Reddy brothers.





For the Congress, this model helps pack a stinging jab at the BJP that has been partnered with the Reddy brothers accused of largescale illegal mining across the iron-ore-rich district of Ballari.





Yogesh Babu, described as a 33-year-old PhD scholar who is "willing to challenge the 'mafia'".





The BJP has given party tickets to two of the three brothers G Somashekhara Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy and made an unsuccessful attempt to distance itself from the third brother, Janardhan Reddy. Besides the two brothers, the Congress insists there were other candidates fielded by the BJP who were close associates of the Reddy brothers.





B Sriramulu is one of them. The BJP's Lok Sabha member has not only been fielded against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami but also from his stronghold, Molakalmuru.