On Last Day Of Campaigning, 52 BJP Rallies Across Karnataka: Live Updates

Karnataka Election 2018: The 10,000 voter ID cards found in a Bengaluru apartment are genuine, Karnataka's top election official Sanjiv Kumar said on Wednesday, suggesting that the cards appeared to have been collected to bribe "vulnerable" voters in India's IT hub set to go to polls later this week. The 10,000 voter ID cards found in a Bengaluru apartment are genuine, Karnataka's top election official Sanjiv Kumar said on Wednesday, suggesting that the cards appeared to have been collected to bribe "vulnerable" voters in India's IT hub set to go to polls later this week. 08:09 (IST) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018:

Here is a quick round up of the top BJP leaders holding road shows today

Amit Shah - Badami

Prakash Javadekar - Shantinagar, CV Raman Nagar

Nirmala Sitharaman - Shantinagar, CV Raman Nagar

Meenakshi Lekhi - Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Padmanabhanagar

Shobha Karandlanje - Kalasa, Kapu, Udupi

Ananth Kumar - BTM Layout, Padmanabhanagar, Basavanagudi, Govindrajnagar, Vijayanagar

Sadananada Gowda - Hebbal, Shantinagar, Pulakeshinagar,Govindrajnagar

Anurag Thakur - Rajajinagar

Campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 is set to reach a feverish pitch today with hectic activities on the ground in the state by leaders of all the political parties. Top BJP leaders, union ministers, and two chief ministers will hold 52 road shows across Karnataka today. Each of these rallies could last for 1.5 to 2 hours on an average, according to the party's campaign day plan. BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show along with the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa in Badami, one of the two seats from where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes and the 'slum morcha' workers of the BJP via the NaMo app this morning. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Karnataka for the last leg of campaigning, will hold a press conference along with Mr Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.