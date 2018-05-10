Rahul Gandhi Plans To Be 'Back Soon' At This Bengaluru Ice-Cream Parlour

Photos of the outing at the Richie Rich parlour were posted on social media by the Congress president and his team, along with his message.
This ice cream parlour in Bengaluru was a great place to end a long day on the campaign trail! The ice cream here is amazing and the staff friendly and helpful. I enjoyed meeting the owner and some of his customers. Look forward to being back soon! pic.twitter.com/WaqgPNp4cORahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2018
Rahul Gandhi posted photos with the staff and various customers.
Last month, the 47-year-old had stopped at a roadside parlour in the city for some Kulfi. He also ditched security rules to climb aboard a metro train, where he stood holding on to a bar in a crowded coach and chatted with commuters. The Congress said Rahul Gandhi bought the ticket before travelling on the Namma Metro.
The same day, he visited a book store and an eatery that proudly displays photos of visits from Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi - Rahul Gandhi's great-grandfather and grandmother.
There are 28 constituencies in the Bengaluru region and in the previous election, the Congress won 13 seats to the BJP's 12.
Voting in Bengaluru is counted as one of the barometres of who wins Karnataka. This time, the BJP has released a Bengaluru specific manifesto and even the Janata Dal Secular of Deve Gowda is focusing on the city's voters besides its traditional rural support-base.
CommentsEarlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the Congress government of Siddaramaiah, accusing it of turning India's Silicon Valley into "sin valley" and Bengaluru into "garbage city".
Rahul Gandhi hit back, accusing PM Modi of insulting Bengaluru - "the pride of India".