On Last Day Of Campaign, BJP Deploys 50 Senior Leaders In Karnataka: 10 Facts

PM Narendra Modi reached out to the Dalits and members of SC/ST through his NaMo App.

Bengaluru: Campaigning in Karnataka is expected to end on a high note today as both BJP and the Congress rally their forces for one final push. As a fitting end to its aggressive campaign, the BJP has gathered at least 50 of its senior leaders for rallies and roadshows across the state. The list includes a battery of Union ministers and party chief Amit Shah. The Prime Minister started the packed day with an address to party workers on his Narendra Modi App. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed the media in Bengaluru.