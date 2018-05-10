On Last Day Of Campaign, BJP Deploys 50 Senior Leaders In Karnataka: 10 Facts
Karnataka assembly election: Around 50 senior leaders of the BJP, including Amit Shah and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Ananth Kumar, and DV Sadananda Gowda, will hit the streets on the last day of campaigning.
PM Narendra Modi reached out to the Dalits and members of SC/ST through his NaMo App.
Bengaluru: Campaigning in Karnataka is expected to end on a high note today as both BJP and the Congress rally their forces for one final push. As a fitting end to its aggressive campaign, the BJP has gathered at least 50 of its senior leaders for rallies and roadshows across the state. The list includes a battery of Union ministers and party chief Amit Shah. The Prime Minister started the packed day with an address to party workers on his Narendra Modi App. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed the media in Bengaluru.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big political story:
In the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Dalits and other backward communities and spoke of his government's initiatives for them.
Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said the party never respected BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon and the architect of the Indian constitution. "Until the Congress party was in power, Baba Saheb was not given Bharat Ratna," he said.
Party chief Amit Shah will be holding a roadshow in Badami, the constituency from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting. He will address the media at 4 pm.
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, DV Sadananda Gowda, Anurag Thakur, Krishnapal Gujjar and Santosh Gangwar are in Karnataka. They are among the senior leaders scheduled to address around 50 mega road shows across the state.
The BJP's three-time Chief Ministers Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also part of the group that will address the roadshows.
In his address to the media, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the Congress came close to defeating the BJP in Gujarat. "Here, I am confident of the outcome. This is an election between two ideologies."
Mr Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramiah and senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr G Parmeshwara.
Opinion polls have predicted that neither the Congress, nor the BJP will get majority in the state and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's Janata Dal (Secular) will be the kingmaker.
The JD(S), which is contesting the election with a tie-up with Mayawati, the Dalit powerhouse from Uttar Pradesh, has refused to support either party.
Assembly elections for the 224 seats in Karnataka will take place on Saturday. The votes will be counted on May 15.