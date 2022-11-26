50-Year-Old Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Karnataka Schoolgirls: Police

The driver used to pick up and drop off teachers at the school. (Representational)

The Karnataka Police have arrested a driver and charged him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he admitted to molesting schoolgirls, police said.

The 50-year-old driver has been accused of harassing the girls by showing his private parts and touching them inappropriately, police said.

The police booked the driver, who used to pick up and drop off teachers at the school under section 354A(1)(iv) of IPC and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

According to the police the villagers had caught and tied him to a temple pillar, before bringing him to the police station on Thursday.

Police said that he had confessed to molesting the schoolgirls.

