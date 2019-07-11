"What's The Necessity For Me To Resign Now": HD Kumaraswamy On Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy denied reports that he was ready to step dow

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today ruled out his resignation as his coalition government seems to hang by a thread after 18 resignations. So far, Mr Kumaraswamy has maintained that his government will survive and he has enough numbers.

"What is the necessity for me to resign now," the Chief Minister questioned when asked about reports since last night that he was ready to step down. He cited the example of the BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister.

"In 2009-10, when the same Yeddyurappa was chief minister, at that time 18 MLAs (legislators) including eight ministers opposed him. Ultimately what has happened," Mr Kumaraswamy said, walking away from reporters.

There were reports last night, when Mr Kumaraswamy called a cabinet meet today, that he was preparing to resign.

Mr Yeddyurappa has been accused by the Congress as well as Mr Kumaraswamy's JD(S) of plotting the defection of lawmakers to try and seize power.

After the BJP emerged the largest party in the Karnataka polls last year but fell short of a majority, Mr Yeddyurappa had to step down as chief minister 48 hours after his oath because he failed to gather enough numbers.

The Congress and the JDS then buried their differences and tied up to keep the BJP out of power. The BJP called it an "unholy alliance".

The coalition is in huge trouble after 16 lawmakers resigned over the last few days, along with two independent members who were made ministers just last month in exchange for their support.

Karnataka assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept the resignations, which will plunge the coalition into a minority.

The coalition's 118 members will come down to 100 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, which takes its tally to 107.

