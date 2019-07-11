Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Of Rebel Congress-JD(S) Lawmakers Against Speaker Today

Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is dangerously close to a collapse after 18 exits.

The Supreme Court will today hear the plea of rebel Congress-JD(S) lawmakers alleging that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was not accepting their resignations deliberately as the political crisis in the southern state showed no signs of abating. The plea, which has sought direction for the Speaker to accept the resignation of these MLAs, would be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

Apart from Karnataka, the crisis in the Congress party has imploded to neighbouring Goa with 10 out of its 15 lawmakers merging with the BJP. The strength of the BJP has now risen to 27 in the 40-member assembly.

The Goa crisis has emerged as the Congress fights for survival in Karnataka, where its coalition with the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is dangerously close to a collapse after 18 exits. If the resignations are accepted - the Speaker has rejected many of them as invalid - the balance will shift from the Congress-JD(S) to the BJP, which had last year fallen just short of the majority mark.

Last month, the Congress suffered a similar collapse in Telangana, where 12 of its 18 lawmakers crossed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party.

