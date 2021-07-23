Amid Rumours About His Future, BS Yediyurappa Focuses On Bengaluru, Rains

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa completes two years in office on Monday (File)

There may be question marks hanging over how long BS Yediyurappa will remain Karnataka Chief Minister, but he himself is going on with business as usual. On Friday, Mr Yediyurappa took a tour around Bengaluru to check on the progress of projects and review the city's readiness in case of floods.

In the past the city has seen flooded streets after heavy rains due to encroachment of lakes and storm water drains, and the Chief Minister paid special attention to these aspects. Roadworks were another focus.

"I have inspected Smart City Tender Sure and other works under progress. 36 roads have been taken up under the Smart City project, of which many are already completed. This year the remaining will be completed. 69 roads - a total of of 147 km - have been white-topped to improve the quality of main roads. It is our priority to create world-class facilities in Bangalore," he said.

"For another 20 years nobody should touch these roads. Such good quality work... I appreciate those who have taken interest. In the future too the same quality of work will be done. Bangalore will become 'silicon city'... really, it will come true," Mr Yediyurappa added.

Along with cabinet colleagues, visited various parts of the city today and inspected the progress of works under Smart City, TenderSure & #BengaluruMission2022. It is our commitment to enhance ease of living, and ensure top class infrastructure & amenities to Bengaluru's citizens pic.twitter.com/YQfZcyvssY — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 23, 2021

However, he walked away when asked about news from the BJP high command.

The Chief Minister has said he is waiting for a message from Delhi to let him know his next course of action. He has said he will do what the party's leadership asks him to do.

He expects this message on Sunday.

Speculation the party's message will be "resign" peaked after his visit to Delhi last week, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP brass. After the meetings, Mr Yediyurappa denied that any talk of his resignation had come up.

Reports had said that in his meeting with PM Modi he had offered to quit citing his health.

On record, however, his response to whether he was on his way out was: "Not at all..."

The opposition Congress seems to take his impending resignation as a certainty.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted: "If Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has concern about Dalits, let them make a Dalit as Chief Minister after BS Yediyurappa resigns."

"The BJP is in power in Karnataka now. Only the BJP can decide the chief minister candidate... Why not from Dalit communities? BJP never had concern for social justice and it will never in the future also. BS Yediyurappa was a corrupt chief minister... anyone from the BJP will also be equally or more corrupt. They have failed on all promises," he lashed out.

Mr Yediyurappa will mark his second anniversary in office on Monday. He took over after the Congress-Janata Dal Secular government collapsed.