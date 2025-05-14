Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Result 2025 To Be Out Today, Check Here

APRJC Results 2025: The APRJC exam was conducted on 25 April,2025 to fill in a total of 1,425 seats.

The link to check the results will be live on their official website, aprs.apcfs
The APRJC exam is conducted for admissions into residential junior college.

Andhra Pradesh Junior College Result: The Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society, Directorate of School Education will release the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College (APRJC) results today. The link to check the results will be live on their official website, aprs.apcfss.in. Once released, candidates can download their results using login credentials like candidate ID and date of birth. The APRJC exam was conducted on 25 April,2025.

The APRJC exam is conducted for admissions into residential junior colleges for intermediate courses like MPC, BiPC, MEC/CEC.

APRJC Results 2025: How to download your result

  • Visit the official website of APRS, aprs.apcfss.in.
  • Click on the "APRJC Result 2025".
  • Enter your login credentials like Candidate ID, Hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Click on the "Submit" button.
  • Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result for future reference.

APRJC Results 2025: Details displayed on the marksheet

  • Name of the candidate
  • APRJC Hall ticket number
  • Parents name
  • Date of birth
  • Category of the candidates
  • Marks obtained in the exam
  • Rank secured
  • Exam status
  • Overall score
  • Gender

Candidates can stay updated regarding their result through the official website of APRJC, aprs.apcfss.in.

