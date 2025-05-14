Video: Homegrown 'Bhargavastra' System To Destroy Drone Swarm Test-Fired Successfully

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd developed the low-cost Bhargavastra counter-drone system, capable of neutralizing drone swarms. It uses micro rockets and missiles, ensuring adaptability across terrains, and enhancing India’s air defence.

A new low-cost counter drone system in hard kill mode 'Bhargavastra' has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd (SDAL), signifying a substantial leap in countering the escalating threat of drone swarms.

The micro rockets used in this counter-drone system underwent rigorous testing at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, achieving all designated objectives.

Three trials were conducted for the rocket at Gopalpur on May 13 in the presence of senior officials of Army Air Defence (AAD). Two trials were conducted by firing one rocket each.

One trial was conducted by firing two rockets in salvo mode within two seconds. All four rockets performed as expected and achieved the required launch parameters underscoring its pioneering technology in mitigating large-scale drone attacks.

Bhargavastra has advanced capabilities for detecting and eliminating small, incoming drones at distances of up to 2.5 km. It uses unguided micro rockets as the first layer of defence capable of neutralising drone swarms with a lethal radius of 20 metres, and guided micro-missile (already tested earlier) as the second layer for pinpoint accuracy, ensuring precise and impactful neutralisation.

Designed for seamless deployment across diverse terrains, including high-altitude regions of 5,000 metres and above from sea level, the system addresses the unique operational demands of India's armed forces.

Highlighting Bhargavastra's adaptability and cost-effectiveness, SDAL emphasised its indigenous design and the development of dedicated rocket and micro-missiles to neutralise hostile UAVs. The system is modular and can have an additional soft-kill layer to include jamming and spoofing.

The radar and other components can be configured as per user requirement and made to work in an integrated manner for layered and tiered AD (air defence) cover, enabling engagement of targets at longer ranges. Further, the system is also engineered for seamless integration with existing network-centric warfare infrastructure.

The system's radar can detect minute aerial threats from 6 to 10 km away. Its electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor suite further ensures precise identification of low radar cross-section targets.

This is another feather in the cap for the "Make in India" policy and a progressive step in further strengthening India's already robust air defence umbrella.