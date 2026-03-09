UAE Shares Footage Of Apache Helicopters Destroying Iranian Attack Drones

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) military helicopters have detected and shot down multiple Iranian drones before they could reach their target.

A video, posted by the UAE Ministry of Defence on the social media platform X, shows AH-64D Apache attack helicopters from the United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command in action.

In the video, incoming unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles were detected by radar, tracked in the sky, and then destroyed.

لقطات من اعتراض وتصدي الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ والمسيرات الإيرانية.



Footage of UAE air defenses successfully confronting Iranian missiles and drones#وزارة_الدفاع #وزارة_الدفاع_الإماراتية#MOD#UAEMinistryOfDefence pic.twitter.com/7FFTxPIaGn — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 3, 2026

"There can be no compromise when it comes to the nation's security and sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement, according to Gulf News.

The UAE Armed Forces said they were fully prepared to stop or respond to any attack or threat against the country.

"UAE air defences are currently dealing with incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," wrote the Ministry in a post.

On Saturday evening, sirens and alarms went off in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country were a result of the air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, and fighter jets hitting drones and loitering munitions.

"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the statement read.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع تهديدات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران

وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.



UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/cR5u9BTxzz — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 8, 2026

The United Arab Emirates said that since the start of what it called "blatant Iranian aggression", a total of 189 ballistic missiles had been detected.

According to UAE authorities, 175 of the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems, while 13 fell into the sea before reaching land. Officials said only one missile landed in UAE territory, reported The Tribune.

"A total of 941 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed," the Ministry said.