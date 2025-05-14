Last Updated On May 14, 2025 15:40 pm IST

What Is Your 'WQ', or War Quotient? Take this quiz to find out.

1. The operation conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1999 Kargil War was given the codename Operation Safed Sagar. What was the codename for the operation conducted by the Indian Army?

2. Which former President of India was responsible for the development and operationalisation of the Agni and Prithvi missiles when he was the Chief Executive of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme?

3. Which film, directed by JP Dutta, released in 1997, depicted the Battle of Longewala, fought in Rajasthan's Thar Desert in 1971?

4. Which infantry regiment has a regimental insignia featuring a tiger, revered as the mount of the Goddess Durga, and has the war cry: 'Jawala Mata Ki Jai'?

5. In 1990, in which state did the Indian Army launch Operation Bajrang and then Operation Rhino, to tackle insurgency?

6. In 2005, the Bombay High Court ordered HMV to indicate a lump sum payable to the Army Welfare Fund from the royalty proceeds of which song?

7. What was the name of the accord signed between India and Pakistan on January 10, 1966 in present-day Uzbekistan, mediated by Soviet Premier Aleksey Kosygin?

8. Cope India Exercise is a series of international exercises between the Indian Air Force and the air force of which other country?

9. After which incident was Sagar Prahari Bal, a unit of the Indian Navy, created as part of coastal security?

10. Sashastra Seema Bal is responsible for guarding India's borders with two countries. One is Nepal, name the other.

11. The Indian Air Force conducts a competition named 'Mehar Baba Competition'. What is this competition for?

12. In 2021, PepsiCo launched limited-edition cans featuring which slogan that was immortalised by Captain Vikram Batra.

13. In 1988, India launched Operation Cactus to prevent a coup d'état in which country? Your options: a) Philippines b) Maldives c) Sri Lanka d) Mauritius

14. Many decades ago, which iconic husband-wife duo formed the Ajanta Arts Cultural Troupe and toured border areas to inspire our Armed Forces?

15. Which gallantry award has a medal made of bronze, one and three-eighths inches in diameter, and on the obverse features four replicas of ‘Indra's Vajra' with the State Emblem?

16. Which regiment came into existence under the British East India Company in 1815, following the 1814-16 Anglo-Nepal war?

17. After which legendary officer is the fourth track on the ‘Martial Music Of The Indian Army Vol. 1' album named? The legend also features in Salman Rushdie's book Midnight's Children.

18. Which division of the Indian Armed Forces has the motto ‘Sam no Varunah', meaning ‘Be auspicious unto us, Oh Varunah.'?

19. Which film, released in 1983, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, is about freedom fighters trying to liberate Goa from the Portuguese?

20. Creek _________ is the first commando unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) formed after the Indo-Pak War of 1965. Fill in the blank. Your options: a) Dolphins b) Alligators c) Otters d) Crocodiles

Answers

1. Operation Vijay

2. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

3. Border

4. The Dogra Regiment

5. Assam

6. Ae Mere Watan ke Logon, sung by Lata Mangeshkar

7. Tashkent Declaration

8. United States of America

9. 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

10. Bhutan

11. To build swarm drones

12. Yeh Dil Maange More

13. Maldives

14. Sunil Dutt and Nargis

15. Param Vir Chakra

16. Gorkha regiment

17. Sam Manekshaw

18. Indian Navy

19. Pukar

20. Crocodiles

Scores

16-20: You can conduct a quiz for the Armed Forces

10-16: Bravo for your high WQ

6-10: Solid performance at the quiz battlefield

3-5: Creditable performance. But you can still earn some more stripes

0-2: Maybe IPL is your forte

(Additional research: Amit Ghosh, Ayashman Dey)

(Derek O'Brien, MP, leads the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author