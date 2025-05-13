Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Karnataka Student, 12, Stabs To Death Senior Over Rs 5 Snack

A class 8 student was stabbed by a junior during an argument over a packet of snacks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Karnataka Student, 12, Stabs To Death Senior Over Rs 5 Snack
The juvenile has been taken into custody.

A class 8 student died after being stabbed by a junior during an argument over a packet of snacks. The incident occurred last evening, around 7:30, near their home in Karnataka's Hubballi. The juvenile has been taken into custody.

The boys - Chetan Rakkasagi, 14 and Sai, 12 - argued over minor issues, including sharing a packet of snacks that cost about 5 rupees. The argument soon escalated, with Sai allegedly attacking Chetan with a knife.

Chetan, a class 8 student, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. However, Chetan succumbed to his injuries.

Sai, a class 6 student, accused of killing his school senior, has been taken into custody. The case is under investigation.

Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad, expressed disappointment over the "unfortunate" incident. Mr Kumar also sounded an alarm over the fact that a 12-year-old can think of killing someone.

"It is unfortunate if a class 6 student has developed a mindset to stab someone. Somewhere, this could be a result of the violence they have seen on television or mobile phones, and the effect of family and society. Everyone must wake up to this incident. It's a young child who has to be termed an accused," he said.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Karnataka, Karnataka Stabbing Case, Karnataka Student Attacked
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com