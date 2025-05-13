Karnataka Student, 12, Stabs To Death Senior Over Rs 5 Snack

A class 8 student died after being stabbed by a junior during an argument over a packet of snacks. The incident occurred last evening, around 7:30, near their home in Karnataka's Hubballi. The juvenile has been taken into custody.

The boys - Chetan Rakkasagi, 14 and Sai, 12 - argued over minor issues, including sharing a packet of snacks that cost about 5 rupees. The argument soon escalated, with Sai allegedly attacking Chetan with a knife.

Chetan, a class 8 student, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. However, Chetan succumbed to his injuries.

Sai, a class 6 student, accused of killing his school senior, has been taken into custody. The case is under investigation.

Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad, expressed disappointment over the "unfortunate" incident. Mr Kumar also sounded an alarm over the fact that a 12-year-old can think of killing someone.

"It is unfortunate if a class 6 student has developed a mindset to stab someone. Somewhere, this could be a result of the violence they have seen on television or mobile phones, and the effect of family and society. Everyone must wake up to this incident. It's a young child who has to be termed an accused," he said.