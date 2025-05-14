BITSAT-2025: Here's How To Book Exam Slots

BITSAT-2025 :The last date to apply for BITSAT-2025 is May 16, 2025.
BITSAT Slot Booking Link Live: The link for booking the BITSAT-2025 exam slot is active now and candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of BITS Pilani, bitsadmission.com. BITSAT exam is conducted to apply for admissions into first degree programs like B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharma. The last date to apply for BITSAT-2025 is May 16, 2025.
BITSAT-2025 will be conducted in two sessions:
- The first session will begin from May 26, 2025 and last until May 30, 2025.
- The second session will begin from June 22, 2025 and end on June 26, 2025.
BITSAT-2025 Slot Booking: How to register for BITSAT-2025?
- Visit the official website of BITSAT, bitsadmission.com.
- Register using your valid email id and mobile number.
- An 8-digit unique code as application number and a password will be sent to the registered email id and mobile number.
- The application number and password will be required to give the BITSAT-2025 examination.
BITSAT-2025 Exam: Guidelines
- Candidates are allowed to appear for a maximum of two times in BITSAT-2025.
- Candidates can opt for both sessions at once.
- The candidate opting only for the first session can later register for the second session before the application window of May 26, 2025 to June 10, 2025.
- Highest of the scores will be considered for candidates appearing in both the sessions.
BITSAT-2025 Exam Slot: Fees Structure
- For only one session, male students will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,500 and female candidates need to pay Rs 3,000 to book their slot for BITSAT-2025.
- For two sessions, male candidates need to pay Rs 5,500 and female candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 4,500 for BITSAT-2025.