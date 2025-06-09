Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here

BITSAT 2025 Admissions: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will conclude the registration process for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) tomorrow, June 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the session 2 examination can do so by visiting the official website, bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2025 Admissions: How To Apply For BITSAT 2025 Admissions?

Visit the official website, bitsadmission.com.

From the floating notifications, click on " Click Here To Apply For BITSAT-2025 Session 2".

Then, click on "Register" button.

Register using your full name, middle name, date of birth, mobile number and email address.

Click on "Generate OTP".

Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number.

Login in again with the credentials sent to you on mail or mobile number.

After logging in, you will be able to apply for the BITSAT-2025 admission exam.

Candidates who appeared for the Session-1 exam do not need to register again, they can simply login with their application number, password and apply for the Session-2 exam.

BITSAT 2025 Admissions: Application Fees

Session Male Female Transgender

Only Session-2 Rs.3500 Rs.3000 Rs.3000

Candidates will be given a chance to revise/edit their application details from June 13 to June 14, 2025. No edit/updates will be allowed after this.

The BITSAT-2025 session two exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 26, 2025.