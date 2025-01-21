BITSAT 2025: Registration To Begin For Birla Institute Of Technology And Science Admission Test

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will begin with the registration process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025 from today, January 21. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam for admission to integrated first degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, KK Birla Goa Campus and Hyderabad Campus can visit the official website of the BITS Pilani for detailed information.



Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have minimum 75 per cent or more in PCM/PCB in aggregate and minimum 60 per cent or more in individual subjects (PCM/PCB) in class 12 to apply for the exam. The various degree programmes offered at BITS Pilani include:

Integrated first degree programmmes in BE, BPharm, MSc degrees

Higher degree programmes in ME, MPharm, MBA

PhD admissions in doctoral programmes

PCB candidates are eligible to apply only for BPharm Programme.



BITSAT 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit the official BITS Pilani website at bits, bitsadmission.com

Visit the official BITS Pilani website at bits, bitsadmission.com Step 2: On the homepage, click the registration link.

On the homepage, click the registration link. Step 3: Login ID and password will be sent to your registered email address.

Login ID and password will be sent to your registered email address. Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details.

Fill out the application form with the required details. Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and complete the online fee payment.

Upload the necessary documents and complete the online fee payment. Step 6: Review your application and submit the form.

Review your application and submit the form. Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

BITSAT 2025: Application fees

The BITSAT 2025 application fee depends on the number of sessions a candidate has applied for and the gender of the applicant. Male candidates who apply for only one session (Session 1) will be required to pay a fee of Rs 3,400, while female candidates will pay Rs 2,900.

Candidates who wish to appear for both sessions will be required to pay Rs 5,400 for male candidates and Rs 4,400 for female candidates.

BITSAT 2025: Exam format

BITSAT is a computer-based exam comprising 130 multiple-choice questions. The duration to complete the exam is three hours. The exam will test candidate's knowledge in subjects including physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology (depending on the stream chosen), English proficiency, and logical reasoning.



Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible to participate in the BITSAT counseling process.