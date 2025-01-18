BITSAT 2025 Registration Date Announced, Check Details

BITSAT 2025: The registration process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025 will begin on January 21, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2025 examination, conducted by BITS Pilani, facilitates admissions into various disciplines, including engineering, sciences, technology, pharmacy, management, and humanities programmes.

BITSAT 2025: How To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2025" link

Step 3. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the "Allow me to apply online" option

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5. Register for BITSAT 2025 and generate login credentials.

Step 6. Upload all the required documents and pay the BITSAT application fee

Step 7. Submit the application form

BITSAT 2025: Exam Structure

The BITSAT BTech paper consists of four sections: Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics.

Physics and Chemistry sections each contain 40 questions

The English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning section is divided into two parts, with 15 and 10 questions, respectively

The Mathematics section includes 45 questions

Each correct answer carries three marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible to participate in the BITSAT counseling process. Candidates listed in the admit list will be allotted seats in affiliated institutions, while those in the waitlist will need to wait for their allotment status in subsequent iteration rounds.