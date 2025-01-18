BITSAT 2025 Registration Date Announced, Check Details

The BITSAT 2025 examination, conducted by BITS Pilani, facilitates admissions into various disciplines, including engineering, sciences, technology, pharmacy, management, and humanities programmes.
BITSAT 2025: How To Apply
Step 1. Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2025" link
Step 3. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the "Allow me to apply online" option
Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5. Register for BITSAT 2025 and generate login credentials.
Step 6. Upload all the required documents and pay the BITSAT application fee
Step 7. Submit the application form
BITSAT 2025: Exam Structure
The BITSAT BTech paper consists of four sections: Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics.
- Physics and Chemistry sections each contain 40 questions
- The English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning section is divided into two parts, with 15 and 10 questions, respectively
- The Mathematics section includes 45 questions
Each correct answer carries three marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.
Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible to participate in the BITSAT counseling process. Candidates listed in the admit list will be allotted seats in affiliated institutions, while those in the waitlist will need to wait for their allotment status in subsequent iteration rounds.