NDTV, TERI And Zenora Unveil Strategic ESG Certification For Business Leaders

In a strategic collaboration, NDTV, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and Zenora have launched an innovative Executive ESG Certification Program designed to empower Indian business leaders to convert ESG from a compliance requirement into a strategic growth driver.

This 13-week hybrid certification program - Strategic ESG for business sustainability and growth, commencing in July 2025, is tailored for CXOs, board members, senior executives, and ESG/CSR leaders. Combining online learning with a 2-day immersive campus experience, the program delivers practical tools, global frameworks, and actionable strategy roadmaps to guide organizations through their ESG transformation.

"This isn't just a course - it's a leadership catalyst," emphasised Dr Shruti Sharma, Program Director and Associate Professor at TERI SAS. "We're equipping executives with the insights and methodologies to align ESG initiatives with value creation and competitive advantage."

Through this partnership, NDTV will play a pivotal role in shaping India's ESG conversation, extending the program's reach across the nation's business landscape. NDTV has long been at the forefront of public interest campaigns, including Banega Swasth India, Clean Air India, and the India Sustainability Mission.

"As climate challenges intensify and regulatory frameworks evolve, this initiative embeds ESG thinking at the core of business strategy," noted Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director at TERI.

With the World Economic Forum identifying sustainability roles among the fastest-growing sectors globally, the timing couldn't be more opportune. "In India, frameworks like Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) are fundamentally changing corporate operations and disclosures," said Pankaj Chandra, CEO & Founder of Zenora. "Our mission is to make sustainability work for business growth."

Program Highlights:

Climate Risk Assessment and business impact analysis

Materiality Assessment using global standards (GRI, SASB, WEF, SEBI-BRSR)

ESG Framework Mastery: GRI, SASB, CDP, TCFD, BRSR, SDGs

Net Zero Road mapping and integration strategies

Boardroom-ready ESG implementation blueprints

"This program translates global ESG frameworks into the Indian context while driving tangible transformation," added Dr. Amit Kumar Thakur, Associate Director- Social Transformation and CSR, TERI. "It's essential for professionals in strategy, sustainability, finance, operations, and compliance."

Given overwhelming interest, TERI will host an introductory webinar on 17th May at 11:00 AM to detail this TERI-NDTV certification.

Register here for the webinar: [Webinar]

About the Partners:

NDTV is a global news powerhouse, reaching millions across the globe through TV and digital platforms. With a diverse network that includes NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, NDTV World, NDTV Profit, NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, and NDTV Marathi the brand continues to set the standard for trusted journalism.

TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) is India's leading think tank for sustainability, research, and policy. With over five decades of experience, TERI drives innovative solutions and thought leadership across energy, environment, and development sectors.

Zenora is a ESG and sustainability consulting firm dedicated to helping Indian businesses. Working at the intersection of communication, capability-building, and ESG advisory, Zenora aims to accelerate India's sustainability transition.

Ready to lead India's ESG transformation?

Enroll for the Certification: Strategic ESG for business sustainability and growth