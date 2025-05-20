ESG Meets The Boardroom: Key Takeaways From The Launch Webinar By NDTV, TERI And Zenora

India's business landscape is entering a pivotal phase - one where sustainability is no longer optional, and leadership must evolve with it. In a bold step forward, NDTV, TERI, and Zenora have jointly launched a Strategic ESG Certification Program for Business Sustainability and Growth, set to begin in July 2025. Designed for CXOs, board members, and ESG/CSR leaders, this 13-week hybrid program blends global frameworks, real-world strategy, and immersive learning to turn ESG from checkbox compliance into a strategic growth lever.

Dr Shruti Sharma, of TERI SAS, held a webinar with all the stakeholders where they explored how this initiative is redefining leadership in the age of climate risk, regulatory shifts, and responsible capitalism. At the beginning of the webinar, she talked about "polycrisis", a situation where multiple crises occur simultaneously or in close succession, often with complex and interconnected effects.

If you missed the webinar, here's a chance for you to catch it:

Backed by thought leaders, educators, and industry experts, the certification blends academic insight with real-world relevance.