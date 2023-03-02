Karnataka BJP MLA's Bureaucrat Son Caught Taking Rs 40 Lakh Bribe

Karnataka Lokayukta officers with the bribe money at Prashanth Kumar's office

Lokayukta officers arrested BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh today.

According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth Kumar, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was arrested from the office of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), which makes the brand 'Mysore Sandal Soap'.

Virupakshappa, an MLA from Channagiri in Davangere district, is the chairman of KSDL.

At least three bags of cash were found from the KSDL office, sources said.

Mr Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer, was caught while accepting the bribe from a contractor for awarding a deal to buy raw material needed for making soap and other detergents.

He allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh from the contractor, who approached the Lokayukta a week ago. A trap was then set.

"The money was received on behalf of KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6.45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father and son," a senior Lokayukta officer said.