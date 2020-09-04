Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Arrested In Connection With Drugs Case

Ragini Dwivedi made her debut in the movie Veera Madakari in 2009.

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, whose home was searched on Friday morning for an investigation into drug abuse, has been arrested, the police said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had served a notice to the actress on Wednesday, asking her to depose before them on Thursday, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. The police directed her to appear before them on Friday. CCB sources said the actress will appear before the sleuths at 10 am.

The police had earlier said arrested one Ravi, who has links within the Kannada film industry, in connection with the drugs case and a court has sent him to police custody for five days.

The CCB had intensified its investigation into a drugs haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.

Ragini Dwivedi, whose family hails from Haryana's Rewari, was born in Bengaluru. She made her debut in the movie Veera Madakari in 2009.

She shot to fame for her role in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.