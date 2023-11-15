Kannada Actor Darshan Questioned By Police In Dog Bite Case

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was summoned by the police in the dog bite case.

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Wednesday appeared before the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police after being summoned for questioning in connection with a case of his dogs allegedly biting a woman neighbour two weeks ago in the city, police said.

The complainant Amita Jindal, a law practitioner, had alleged that the dogs were let free to attack her for parking her car next to a vacant plot adjacent to the actor's residence.

According to her, the caretakers at Darshan's residence objected to the parking and she also noticed that there were three dogs in the house of which one was let free.

As soon the argument broke between the caretakers and the complainant, two dogs pounced on her and bit her, it was alleged.

Police questioned Darshan on the episode and recorded his statement.

