In Karnataka, Parents And Their 4 Daughters Found Dead At Their Home

The Karnataka police believe that the family may have committed suicide

Six members of a family were found dead in their house at Koppal in Karnataka today. The local police believe that family allegedly committed suicide.

The six have been identified as Shekhariah Beednal, 42, his wife Jayamma, 39, and their four daughters - Basamma, 23, Gauramma, 20, Savithri, 18 and Parvathi, 16. The two daughters, in their twenties, were married say reports.

The police suspect that Shekhariah Beednal allegedly poisoned his wife and four daughters before hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Local media reports suggest that the neighbours told the police that the family was suffering after mounting bank loans following crop failure.

The police have launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the deaths.

For more news from Karnataka click here