HD Kumaraswamy Targets Siddaramaiah With 'Cash For Postings' Charge

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has categorically rejected the charge. (File)

JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that an official's name mentioned in a phone conversation between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra has figured in the transfer list of police inspectors released on the previous night.

On Thursday, Mr Kumaraswamy sought to link the phone conversation to alleged "cash for postings" scam, a charge categorically rejected by the Chief Minister.

Mr Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, also shared the transfer list issued by the police department on November 17.

The order list comprising 13 names shows transfer of an official by name, Vivekananda, from state intelligence to VV Puram police station in Mysuru city.

Reacting to it, the Chief Minister said although the record has proved that his conversation with Yathindra Siddaramaiah related to the development of government schools in Varuna Constituency, Mr Kumaraswamy has tried to peddle another lie today to mislead people.

"Vivekananda, who is mentioned in our conversation, is the BEO (Block Education Officer) of Mysuru Taluk but Kumaraswamy came up with the name of an officer by name Vivekananda in some transfer list," Siddaramaiah said.

"It seems that the political reality of not regaining power in his lifetime has taken away the sleep of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and disturbed his mental well-being. Shouldn't some well-wisher arrange proper treatment for him?" the Chief Minister asked on 'X'.

Taking to 'X', Mr Kumaraswamy sought to know how did Vivekananda, who figured in the phone conversation, appear in the transfer list within 48 hours of the charges he levelled.

Slamming the Chief Minister, Mr Kumaraswamy said, "There are verses of Bhagavad Gita...once you (Siddaramaiah) open your mouth and quotes of morality on the tongue! All the time you speak of ethical values in your speech! But at the end it all the rush for cash. Now the Chief Minister Saheb's innermost self has been revealed! You should be ashamed."

Noting that the Congress government is a 'house of wonders', the JD(S) leader sarcastically remarked that the CSR (corporate social responsibility) story narrated by Chief Minister was weaved 'on the advice of the 'duplicate CM', in an apparent reference to the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The Chief Minister said on Thursday Yathindra was discussing the list of beneficiary schools for the development but Mr Kumaraswamy twisted this phone conversation which happened in front of the public to falsely attribute it to corruption in transfers.

Continuing his attack on Siddaramaiah, Mr Kumaraswamy said, "If you tell the truth, you will be mobbed and bullied. Your statement that 'Kumaraswamy's is a hit and run case', is a lie. There is video evidence. People of the state have seen. There is no escape."

On Thursday, Mr Kumaraswamy shared a video where Yathindra, a former Congress MLA, is heard saying, "Hello appa (father), Vivekananda! To where? No I didn't give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five." Then he purportedly tells Mahadeva, "Why are you giving something...? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given, that alone should be done."

According to Mr Kumaraswamy, Yathindra spoke to R Mahadeva, a sub-registrar at Ganganagar in Bengaluru, who has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty.

Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and others from the ruling party said the phone conversation was regarding the development of four to five schools using the CSR fund.

