Rs 38-Lakh Gold Concealed In Man's Rectum Seized At Airport In Karnataka

Gold seizure: The passenger arrived by an Air India Express flight from Dubai.

Over 700 grams of gold worth Rs 38.53 lakh being smuggled into the country was seized at the Mangaluru International Airport, Customs officials said on Friday.

The gold weighing 741 grams was seized from a man, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala, a Customs release said.

The passenger, who arrived by an Air India Express flight from Dubai on Wednesday, had mixed the gold powder in gum and concealed the same in his rectum.

Custom officials took the person into custody and further investigation is in progress, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)