Fact Check: Video Of BS Yediyurappa Announcing Karnataka Lockdown Is Old

The video of BS Yediyurappa's news conference is from last year. (File)

A video of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing new COVID-19 restrictions given the rise in coronavirus cases is an old one, the state government said on Wednesday.

The video of Mr Yediyurappa's news conference is from last year when he announced restrictions on pubs and hotels in the state as part of the nationwide lockdown.

The video has been circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday said the announcements were not new.

An old video of CM's press conference on lockdown is being circulated on social media.



Please rely only on government sources for any Covid-19 related information. Don't pay heed to such rumours. Let us follow all the safety guidelines to win this war against #COVID19. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) March 17, 2021

Mr Yediyurappa attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers on the surge in COVID-19 cases in some states on Wednesday and said there was no need to panic as the numbers were "well under control".

Ruling out any lockdown or curfew, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to use masks and maintain physical distancing.

He said the Prime Minister has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, and the districts of Kalaburagi and Bidar bordering Maharashtra given the rising coronavirus cases in these regions.

"The state has seen the peak from August to October 2020. Cases started declining in November 2020, but the decline was faster from December 2020. During the last about 10 days, the Covid cases are showing an increasing trend. The positivity rate has also increased to 1.65 per cent as of March 15," he said.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Mr Yediyurappa said there was an adequate supply of vaccines.

He added that coronavirus can only be controlled but cannot be wiped out completely.

Mr Yediyurappa said he briefed PM Modi of the state government targets of vaccinating 3 lakh people every day and its plan to take up the drive at old-age homes and mega residential complexes.

Karnataka has reported around 9.61 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 12,000 deaths so far.